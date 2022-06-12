The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Idaho police near Pride event arrest Patriot Front extremists on riot charges

Category: Sex Hits: 7

Police detained 31 members of the Patriot Front hate group after they were spotted piling into a U-Haul truck wearing riot gear

Authorities have said they arrested 31 members of the white supremacist group Patriot Front near an Idaho Pride event after they were found packed into the back of a U-Haul truck with riot gear.

The men were standing inside the truck wearing khakis, navy blue shirts and beige hats with white balaclavas covering their faces when Coeur d’Alene police stopped the U-Haul and began arresting them on the side of the road on Saturday.

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/jun/12/idaho-police-near-pride-event-arrest-patriot-front-extremists-on-riot-charges

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version