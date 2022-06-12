Idaho police near Pride event arrest Patriot Front extremists on riot charges

Articles

Police detained 31 members of the Patriot Front hate group after they were spotted piling into a U-Haul truck wearing riot gear

Authorities have said they arrested 31 members of the white supremacist group Patriot Front near an Idaho Pride event after they were found packed into the back of a U-Haul truck with riot gear.

The men were standing inside the truck wearing khakis, navy blue shirts and beige hats with white balaclavas covering their faces when Coeur d’Alene police stopped the U-Haul and began arresting them on the side of the road on Saturday.

