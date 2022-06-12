‘Want real decisions’: Pulse shooting survivors mark grim anniversary

Articles

Published on Sunday, 12 June 2022

In the aftermath of Buffalo and Uvalde, those who lived through the Orlando attack six years ago join calls for action

On 12 June 2016, in one of the deadliest mass shootings in American history, 49 people were killed and more than 50 wounded in the Pulse LGBTQ+ nightclub in Orlando, Florida.

Ahead of the sixth anniversary of the shooting, survivors decried lawmakers’ failure to pass meaningful federal gun law reform.

