The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

‘Want real decisions’: Pulse shooting survivors mark grim anniversary

Category: Sex Hits: 8

In the aftermath of Buffalo and Uvalde, those who lived through the Orlando attack six years ago join calls for action

On 12 June 2016, in one of the deadliest mass shootings in American history, 49 people were killed and more than 50 wounded in the Pulse LGBTQ+ nightclub in Orlando, Florida.

Ahead of the sixth anniversary of the shooting, survivors decried lawmakers’ failure to pass meaningful federal gun law reform.

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/jun/11/pulse-shooting-orlando-2016-anniversary-gun-control-reform-uvalde-buffalo

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version