Articles

Category: Sex Published on Saturday, 11 June 2022 19:00 Hits: 9

Screenshot

"Straight dudes find it disgusting whenever they see other dudes kissing. It is gross. Being gay is gay."

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2022/06/gop-candidate-calls-gay-people-disgusting-despicable-stupid-thing-ever/