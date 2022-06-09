Articles

‘Maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess,’ actor writes, sharing a photo with fashion designer Ramona Agruma

Rebel Wilson has revealed that she is dating a woman, using social media to announce her relationship with a fashion designer, Ramona Agruma.

“I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince … but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess,” the 42-year-old Australian actor wrote on Instagram on Thursday, sharing a picture of herself with Agruma.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/film/2022/jun/10/rebel-wilson-reveals-she-is-dating-a-woman-in-instagram-post-tagged-loveislove