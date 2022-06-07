Out of isolation: UK charities reconnect older LGBTQ+ people

Articles

Demand for schemes befriending overlooked demographic has risen substantially since the pandemic

Jo was first paired up with Pat four years ago, but her relationship with the 69-year-old has deepened such that she sometimes forgets they were introduced by a befriending scheme for LGBTQ+ over-50s.

“If I’ve had a crappy day, seeing Pat lifts my mood because she’s so upbeat and resilient,” the 33-year-old says. “If I’m struggling with a situation, I think ‘what would Pat say?’”

