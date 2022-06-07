Share your stories and pictures of UK Pride over the last 50 years

Articles

To mark the 50th anniversary of the first Pride event in the UK, we would like to hear your stories

This July marks the 50th anniversary of the UK’s first-ever Pride event when hundreds of members of the LGBTQ+ community and allies marched from Trafalgar Square to Hyde park in London.

That first event, organised by the Gay Liberation Front, faced heavy policing and a mixed, sometimes hostile, reaction from the public. But since then Pride marches have become popular social events across the country, as well as an important part of the LGBTQ+ community’s campaign for equal rights and social acceptance.

