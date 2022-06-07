First openly trans NFL cheerleader to make her debut in 2022 season

Articles

Published on Tuesday, 07 June 2022

Justine Lindsay, a 29-year-old Black trans woman, will cheer for Carolina Panthers ‘TopCats’

The first openly transgender cheerleader in the National Football League will make her debut in the 2022 season starting in September.

Justine Lindsay, a 29-year-old Black trans woman, will cheer for the Carolina Panthers “TopCats”, becoming the first openly trans cheerleader of the NFL, BuzzFeed News first reported.

