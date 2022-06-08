Yass marine! Here come rainbow bullets and brunches for Pride’s annual pinkwashing

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 08 June 2022 06:16

It’s June! Which means it’s time for egregious pandering to LGBTQ+ consumers

Last Thursday, Ihop tweeted out what may be the most half-hearted appeal to queer liberation in the history of corporate America. “S/O to everyone who puts the pan in pancakes. Happy Pride!” it read, with the rainbow-flag emoji dutifully appended. While the blue-roofed chain’s messaging was inoffensive to the core, its limp determination to avoid controversy or stir human emotion felt rote –– plus Ihop’s very next tweet was an ode to its new “Extra Normal Meal” specifically aimed at people who want to feel more ordinary.

International House of Xtravaganza, it ain’t.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/jun/07/yass-marine-here-come-rainbow-bullets-and-beers-for-prides-annual-pinkwashing