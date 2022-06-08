The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Yass marine! Here come rainbow bullets and brunches for Pride’s annual pinkwashing

Category: Sex Hits: 6

It’s June! Which means it’s time for egregious pandering to LGBTQ+ consumers

Last Thursday, Ihop tweeted out what may be the most half-hearted appeal to queer liberation in the history of corporate America. “S/O to everyone who puts the pan in pancakes. Happy Pride!” it read, with the rainbow-flag emoji dutifully appended. While the blue-roofed chain’s messaging was inoffensive to the core, its limp determination to avoid controversy or stir human emotion felt rote –– plus Ihop’s very next tweet was an ode to its new “Extra Normal Meal” specifically aimed at people who want to feel more ordinary.

International House of Xtravaganza, it ain’t.

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/jun/07/yass-marine-here-come-rainbow-bullets-and-beers-for-prides-annual-pinkwashing

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version