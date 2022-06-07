The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Mom Encourages Her Sons To Carry Emergency Menstrual Products For Female Peers

Category: Sex Hits: 1

Being understanding and open-minded about things would make all the difference, especially when it comes to sensitive topics like mensuration. As we all know, this topic is full of stigmas and taboos, so one mother decided to challenge the public and help her sons develop healthy social habits as they grow older.
She suggested that it would be a good idea for them to carry tampons in their backpacks.

The mom shared the story of Micah and Elijah on Facebook, and it immediately went viral.

Tara Epple Ahrens is a blogger and a mom of 4 that recently shared a photo on a private Facebook page called Pantsuit Nation. The photo has since been liked by more than 65k people, and it sees her sons in the shopping aisle for underwear tagging along to buy bras for Tara’s daughters – their little sister.

She also added that both of them carry a tampon and a pad in their backpacks in case one of their female friends needs one. She added that she’s just a mom, trying to erase gender taboos.

The mom explained to her sons that menstruation can be mortifying and even traumatizing, and how much kindness and understanding can help in that situation. She also told them that it’s a natural process that shouldn’t be embarrassing in any way.

She expressed her disappointment with public schools for not having menstrual product dispensers available, and for charging girls if they happened to have one.

Micah, Tara’s son, said that the girls at school seemed embarrassed by him when he told them that he had emergency period products as advised by his mom, but accepted it and came to terms with it.

Mom Encourages Her Sons To Carry Emergency Menstrual Products For Female Peers

Mom Encourages Her Sons To Carry Emergency Menstrual Products For Female Peers

This is how Facebook reacted to the mom’s powerful and important stoy:

Mom Encourages Her Sons To Carry Emergency Menstrual Products For Female Peers

Mom Encourages Her Sons To Carry Emergency Menstrual Products For Female Peers

Mom Encourages Her Sons To Carry Emergency Menstrual Products For Female Peers

Source: Upworthy

The post Mom Encourages Her Sons To Carry Emergency Menstrual Products For Female Peers appeared first on Femalista.

Read more https://www.femalista.com/mom-encourages-her-sons-to-carry-emergency-menstrual-products-for-female-peers/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version