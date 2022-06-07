Mom Encourages Her Sons To Carry Emergency Menstrual Products For Female Peers

Articles

Being understanding and open-minded about things would make all the difference, especially when it comes to sensitive topics like mensuration. As we all know, this topic is full of stigmas and taboos, so one mother decided to challenge the public and help her sons develop healthy social habits as they grow older.

She suggested that it would be a good idea for them to carry tampons in their backpacks.

The mom shared the story of Micah and Elijah on Facebook, and it immediately went viral.

Tara Epple Ahrens is a blogger and a mom of 4 that recently shared a photo on a private Facebook page called Pantsuit Nation. The photo has since been liked by more than 65k people, and it sees her sons in the shopping aisle for underwear tagging along to buy bras for Tara’s daughters – their little sister.

She also added that both of them carry a tampon and a pad in their backpacks in case one of their female friends needs one. She added that she’s just a mom, trying to erase gender taboos.

Let’s all make conscious efforts to not make periods seem like such a taboo. The pain and discomfort it comes with is enough trouble for us to have to add feeling ashamed to it. We deserve peace. Ah ahn! — Feezah, not Faizah. (@i_am_feezah) January 16, 2021

The ladies at the counter stared in awe, confusion and possibly disgust. They couldn’t understand why I would divulge such information, and shamelessly too. Periods are always treated as a thing of shame. “Don’t let them know you’re menstruating”, “Cover up fast, you’re stained” — Feezah, not Faizah. (@i_am_feezah) January 16, 2021

Because while menstruating, we aren’t to pray or fast. You need to see the evasiveness and possible shame that the average menstruating Muslim woman displays when a meddling man asks why she isn’t praying. Again, I ask, all for what? I remember not being able to eat whenever I’m — Feezah, not Faizah. (@i_am_feezah) January 16, 2021

Today, my cousin gave me her pad to help keep in my bag. I held the bag carelessly and the pad was jutting out. Immediately she saw it, she quickly rushed to hide it back. I put it back the way it was and said something along the lines of “periods are normal, no need to hide.” — Feezah, not Faizah. (@i_am_feezah) January 16, 2021

Ladies, I am not saying to take a microphone and announce whenever you’re on your period, but, at least, don’t be ashamed of it. Don’t put so much effort into hiding it, like you would a dead body, because, first of all, it is not your fault that your vagina expels blood monthly. — Feezah, not Faizah. (@i_am_feezah) January 16, 2021

I also think men need to do better at acting more naturally around the topic of menstruation. Na bleeding we bleed, we no kill person. Stop with the awkward evasion of the topic. There’s nothing emasculating about going to buy pads for the women in your lives. Okay? Okay? Okay. — Feezah, not Faizah. (@i_am_feezah) January 16, 2021

Never forget how gorgeous you are and how the world is a much better place with you in it. All my love . — Feezah, not Faizah. (@i_am_feezah) January 16, 2021

The mom explained to her sons that menstruation can be mortifying and even traumatizing, and how much kindness and understanding can help in that situation. She also told them that it’s a natural process that shouldn’t be embarrassing in any way.

She expressed her disappointment with public schools for not having menstrual product dispensers available, and for charging girls if they happened to have one.

Micah, Tara’s son, said that the girls at school seemed embarrassed by him when he told them that he had emergency period products as advised by his mom, but accepted it and came to terms with it.

This is how Facebook reacted to the mom’s powerful and important stoy:

