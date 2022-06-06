‘We don’t want to encourage it’: Some Rays players refuse to wear Pride logo

Articles

Jason Adam says he opted out due to ‘faith-based decision’

Rays center fielder Kevin Kiermaier offers different perspective

A number of Tampa Bay Rays players decided not to wear rainbow-colored logos on their uniforms as part of the team’s annual “Pride Night” on Saturday that recognized the LGBTQ community.

Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash addressed the matter after Sunday’s game, and said discussions among the players over the past few weeks were constructive and emphasized the value of differing perspectives.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2022/jun/05/tampa-bay-rays-pride-logo-refusal-jason-adam-mlb-baseball