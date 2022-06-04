Julia Shaw: ‘I had so many questions about bisexuality’

Articles

Published on Saturday, 04 June 2022

The psychologist is known for her work on the criminal mind, but wrote her new book to answer her own questions about her sexuality

Julia Shaw is a psychologist at University College London and part of Queer Politics at Princeton University, a thinktank engaged in the research of LGBTQ+ equality and rights. Her new book, Bi: The Hidden Culture, History and Science of Bisexuality, draws on her experiences of being bisexual and her background in the psychological sciences to explore and celebrate a sexual identity she says remains marginalised and forgotten.

What led you to begin researching bisexuality and write this book?

I was writing my second book, MakingEvil, which is about criminal psychology and what we associate with the word “evil”. I was writing about the villainisation of LGBTQ+ individuals as evil around the world and how important visibility is. I realised I was still invisible myself, so I came out as bi in that book, because I felt like a hypocrite for telling other people to be out and not being out myself in public.

