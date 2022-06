Articles

Category: Sex Published on Thursday, 02 June 2022 19:30 Hits: 4

Shutterstock

"[Protesting is] a risk that a lot of us are willing to take because we can't continue to work for this company and turn a morally blind eye to its policies," one employee said.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2022/06/30-employees-hold-die-amazons-pride-event-protest-sale-transphobic-books/