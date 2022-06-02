Articles

Category: Sex Published on Thursday, 02 June 2022 14:22 Hits: 0

Wimbledon recently announced their decision to change how they recognize female athletes on their champions board.

To modernize women’s honor boards, Wimbledon will replace them to remove the titles ‘Miss’ and ‘Mrs’ in front of the names of female winners to replicate men’s boards.

However, even though there are plenty of other major issues to worry about, some conservatives have chosen to complain about Wimbledon’s decision. Reportedly, some conservative media users and journalists have expressed their disappointment with the changes:

So the world turns into a looney bin by erasing women and their status of marriage. https://t.co/qpRyVSkRPq — Peter Schaefer (@peterschaeferac) May 27, 2022

ITS WOKE MADNESSSS!!! WHAT NEXT???? TENNIS SPHERES INSTEAD OF BALLS!!!! — Gregmothertrucker (@GregorySKaye) May 27, 2022

Yes, even the controversial Piers Morgan had a say on this:

Not sure where any definition of chivalry includes taking (or getting) credit for the accomplishments of one’s spouse. Maybe your English,or French, dictionary is different than mine? — Jordan Battani (@JordanBattani) May 27, 2022

Chivalry? That’s an odd way of saying men always walking away with Women’s accomplishments. — Sheila L Holmes (@CrackpotPatriot) May 28, 2022

As you probably would have guessed it, most of the complaints came from white men.

The historical change will be implemented just in time for the 2022 Wimbledon Championships, which will start on June 27.

Source: Comicsands

The post Conservatives Left Fuming After Wimbledon Removes Female Players’ Names Marital Status appeared first on Femalista.

Read more https://www.femalista.com/conservatives-left-fuming-after-wimbledon-removes-female-players-names-marital-status/