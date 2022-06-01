Scotland’s gender recognition reform is a ‘recipe for bad law’, say campaigners

Articles

Published on Wednesday, 01 June 2022

Holyrood committee hears evidence on draft bill aiming to streamline people’s ability to legally change sex

The process for reforming gender recognition law in Scotland has so far been “exceptionally poor and a recipe for bad law”, opposition campaign groups and policy analysts have told a Holyrood committee.

Addressing the committee taking evidence on a draft bill that aims to streamline the process by which an individual can change their legal sex, the groups raised concerns about cis women excluding themselves from women-only services over fears of encountering a transgender individual, and suggested that young people were being “confused” by celebrities who came out as queer or non-binary.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2022/jun/01/scotlands-gender-recognition-reform-is-a-recipe-for-bad-law-say-campaigners