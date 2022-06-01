The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

BBC says article on trans women did not meet accuracy standards

Category: Sex Hits: 1

Article claiming some lesbians feel pressured into sex by trans women found to have fallen beneath standards

A BBC article claiming some lesbians feel pressured into sex by trans women did not meet the broadcaster’s standards on accuracy, the corporation has concluded.

The article – titled “We’re being pressured into sex by some trans women” – was published in October 2021 and became a lightning rod for attitudes towards trans people at the BBC. The broadcaster faced widespread accusations of transphobia and protests outside its offices, while also receiving backing from some gender-critical feminists.

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/media/2022/jun/01/bbc-article-trans-women-did-not-meet-accuracy-standards

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version