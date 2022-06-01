BBC says article on trans women did not meet accuracy standards

Articles

Article claiming some lesbians feel pressured into sex by trans women found to have fallen beneath standards

A BBC article claiming some lesbians feel pressured into sex by trans women did not meet the broadcaster’s standards on accuracy, the corporation has concluded.

The article – titled “We’re being pressured into sex by some trans women” – was published in October 2021 and became a lightning rod for attitudes towards trans people at the BBC. The broadcaster faced widespread accusations of transphobia and protests outside its offices, while also receiving backing from some gender-critical feminists.

