LGBTQ+ football fans: share your experiences of watching or playing football

Published on Monday, 30 May 2022

We want to hear about your experiences at football grounds, watching in pubs, travelling to and from matches, or playing football

The Guardian is recording a special episode of Football Weekly featuring experiences from our LGBTQ+ listeners. If you’re an LGBTQ+ listener, we want to hear about your experiences at football grounds, watching in pubs, travelling to and from matches, or playing football.

These experiences can be negative, positive, they may have evolved and changed over the years attending football – but all of your experiences will help form the basis of our discussion on the upcoming special.

