The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

LGBTQ+ football fans: share your experiences of watching or playing football

Category: Sex Hits: 1

We want to hear about your experiences at football grounds, watching in pubs, travelling to and from matches, or playing football

The Guardian is recording a special episode of Football Weekly featuring experiences from our LGBTQ+ listeners. If you’re an LGBTQ+ listener, we want to hear about your experiences at football grounds, watching in pubs, travelling to and from matches, or playing football.

These experiences can be negative, positive, they may have evolved and changed over the years attending football – but all of your experiences will help form the basis of our discussion on the upcoming special.

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/may/30/lgbtq-football-fans-share-your-experiences-of-watching-or-playing-football

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version