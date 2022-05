Articles

Category: Sex Published on Sunday, 29 May 2022 21:00 Hits: 3

Screenshot

The Putin regime’s focus on humiliating the LGBTQ community inside Russia is being utilized as a part of their war efforts against the Ukrainian populace as well.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2022/05/anti-lgbtq-propaganda-big-part-russias-war-effort/