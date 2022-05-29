If a lesbian only desires same-sex dates that’s not bigotry, it’s her right | Sonia Sodha

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Sunday, 29 May 2022 06:30 Hits: 1

At Allison Bailey’s employment tribunal, breaking the ‘cotton ceiling’ was equated to racial integration, an idea that is as wrong as it is dangerous

Sexual attraction, it seems obvious to me, is not the right frontier on which to focus the fight against racism. Anyone who’s used a dating app will know that whether you swipe left or right is invariably determined by snap judgments based on a handful of photos and one-liners. Of course it’s an arena in which societal prejudice plays out.

But whether or not we are attracted to someone is so personal that to lambast anyone’s dating preferences as bigoted is wrong. The growing number of interracial relationships is the sign of a less racist society, but these relationships are the healthy byproduct of broader shifts in societal attitudes, not of activists hectoring people to be more pluralistic in their choice of partner.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/may/29/if-lesbian-prefers-same-sex-dates-thats-not-bigotry-desire-personal-thing