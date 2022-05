Articles

Category: Sex Published on Friday, 27 May 2022 19:00 Hits: 1

Shutterstock

"I think it’s wrong that we have a bunch of queers in our society," he told officers before pleading guilty to a hate crime.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2022/05/man-hated-word-queer-much-tried-set-fire-lgbtq-bar/