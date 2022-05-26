Woman Shares How Creepy Lyft Driver Stalked Her And Showed Up At Her Workplace

Articles

Safety should always be your number 1 priority – whether walking down the street, or using transport. But what do we mean by this? Should you carry a weapon or other device just because you decided to take a walk around the park, or worse, you took public transport? No, not really – but you should be aware of your surroundings.

However, the place where you don’t expect something bad to happen to you is when you’re in the hands of a ‘professional’ in what they’re doing. Well, Twitter user @sighjunwa recently shared a very unpleasent experience she had with a Lyft driver, and it serves as a start warning for all women.

The woman shared how shocked she was when her Lyft driver showed up at her workplace, came to meet her, and asked her for her number.

As it turns out, the guy stalked her and found out where she works. The woman was, understandably, frightened. Check out her story for yourself below, and see how people reacted.

This is how people reacted to the story:

