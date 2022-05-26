The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Citipointe college referred to Human Rights Commission over withdrawn student enrolment contracts

Queensland school says it has now abandoned anti-gay and anti-trans contracts and ‘statement of faith’

Parents and former students of Citipointe Christian college, one of Queensland’s largest independent schools, will today file a series of discrimination complaints related to the school’s attempt to institute controversial enrolment contracts with anti-gay and anti-trans provisions.

The five complaints, coordinated by the LGBTI Legal Service, will be lodged with the Queensland Human Rights Commission.

