Queensland school says it has now abandoned anti-gay and anti-trans contracts and ‘statement of faith’

Parents and former students of Citipointe Christian college, one of Queensland’s largest independent schools, will today file a series of discrimination complaints related to the school’s attempt to institute controversial enrolment contracts with anti-gay and anti-trans provisions.

The five complaints, coordinated by the LGBTI Legal Service, will be lodged with the Queensland Human Rights Commission.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2022/may/26/citipointe-college-referred-to-human-rights-commission-over-withdrawn-student-enrolment-contracts