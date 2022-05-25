The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Ricky Gervais Netflix special condemned by LGBTQ groups for ‘anti-trans rants masquerading as jokes’

Comedian criticised for ‘dangerous’ special, in which he says he supports trans rights while joking about the genitalia of trans women and HIV

Ricky Gervais’ new Netflix special SuperNature has drawn criticism for several jokes about trans people, with the US LGBTQ rights group Glaad calling it “dangerous”.

“We watched the Ricky Gervais ‘comedy’ special on Netflix so you don’t have to,” Glaad said in a statement published on Tuesday night. “It’s full of graphic, dangerous, anti-trans rants masquerading as jokes. He also spouts anti-gay rhetoric and spreads inaccurate information about HIV.”

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/culture/2022/may/25/ricky-gervais-netflix-special-condemned-by-lgbtq-groups-for-anti-trans-rants-masquerading-as-jokes

