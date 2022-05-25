The end of men: the controversial new wave of female utopian fiction

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 25 May 2022 07:00 Hits: 2

There have been many novels that imagine a world without men – but are these books reductive or freeing?

All the men are gone. Usually this is conceived as the result of a plague. Less often, the cause is violence. Occasionally, the men don’t die and the sexes are just segregated in different geographical regions. Or men miraculously vanish without explanation.

Left to themselves, the women create a better society, without inequality or war. All goods are shared. All children are safe. The economy is sustainable and Earth is cherished. Without male biology standing in the way, utopia builds itself.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/books/2022/may/25/sandra-newman-female-utopian-fiction