Articles

Category: Sex Published on Tuesday, 24 May 2022 21:10 Hits: 2

Shutterstock

Gervais joins Dave Chappelle and J.K. Rowling in painting transgender women as sexual predators. His "jokes" are the same lines that conservatives use to deprive trans people of their right to pee in peace.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2022/05/ricky-gervais-new-netflix-comedy-special-full-dangerous-transphobic-jokes/