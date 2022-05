Articles

Category: Sex Published on Sunday, 22 May 2022 17:00 Hits: 5

Shutterstock

The judge ruled that a Christian organization can discriminate against adults because doctors have a secret agenda to make infants transgender.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2022/05/trump-appointed-judge-claims-doctors-changing-babies-gender-reason-block-obamacare-rule/