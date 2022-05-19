Articles

Category: Sex Published on Thursday, 19 May 2022 16:00 Hits: 1

If you see a sign that you shouldn’t do something, it’s probably for the best not to do it, right? I mean, if you see a sign not to feed the monkeys at the zoo, and you decide to feed them anyway, I guess it would be your fault if they pull your hair.

Well, one mother tried to prepare her friend for meeting her ‘grabby’ baby by telling her to wear a bra, because her baby has the tendency to grab women. So, she tried her best to prepare her friend and told her that her baby has a strong grip, but the friend ignored the warning and visited the baby without a bra anyway. So, when the mom confronted her, the friend accused her of being a misogynist.

The mom has now decided to take it to the Am I The A-hole subreddit and ask whether she was in the wrong for suggesting that her friend wears a bra or a thicker shirt before coming over – and Reddit responded. We invite you to check out the full story below and decide for yourself whether the mom was in the wrong or not.

Most Redditors were certain that the mom is not in the wrong here, and that she was in the right to give her friend such a suggestion. So, not the a-hole. But what do you think? Do you think she sexualized her friend by telling her to wear a bra? Feel free to discuss it in the comments.

Source: Bored Panda

The post Mom Warns Friend To Wear a Bra Before Meeting Her Baby appeared first on Femalista.

Read more https://www.femalista.com/mom-warns-friend-to-wear-a-bra-before-meeting-her-baby/