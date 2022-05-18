US Soccer Agrees To Pay Men’s And Women’s National Teams Equally

Articles

In a landmark deal that was recently announced by the US Soccer Federation, the men’s and women’s national soccer teams will be paid equally, including a split of World Cup prize money.

This move makes the American national governing body the first in the sport to promise matching money to both men and women.

With the groundbreaking agreement, the US men’s and women’s teams will get the same reward for representing their country, resulting in equal pay. Additionally, the agreement also suggests that World Cup prize money will be pooled together and shared equally among the members of both teams.

In a historic accomplishment, U.S. Soccer, @USMNT and @USWNT have come together to agree to new collective bargaining agreements that will run through 2028 and achieve true equal pay – including equalization of World Cup prize money. — U.S. Soccer (@ussoccer) May 18, 2022

The fight for equal rights and equal pay has been ongoing for years, and this is what Midge Purce, a member of USWNT’s bargaining committee had to say about the landmark agreement:

“It’s very rewarding. For me, I feel very humbled to join this fight that has been going on years before I even touched a ball. Before I was born, actually.

I’m really proud of the work that’s been done. A lot of gifted people came together to put together something really special.”

The agreements run through 2028, ensuring two World Cup cycles – with America co-hosting the 2026 men’s tournament with Canada and Mexico.

US Soccer president Cindy Parlow Cone added: “This is a truly historic moment.

The United States will co-host the 2026 men’s World Cup with Canada and Mexico, and the agreements run through 2028, ensuring two World Cup cycles.

Cindy Parlow Cone, the US Soccer president, said that this is a truly historic moment, and the agreements have changed the game forever in the US, with the potential to change the game around the world.

