Articles

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 18 May 2022 14:19 Hits: 2

Future of Legal Gender Project has published their final report The challenge and consequences of gender-related law reform (pdf). The Future of Legal Gender was a collaborative research project, funded by the Economic and Social Research Council, UK, that ran from May 2018 until April 2022. It explored, from a social justice perspective, the legal, …

Continue reading "Future of Legal Gender Project report: Abolishing legal sex status"

The post Future of Legal Gender Project report: Abolishing legal sex status appeared first on Equally Ours.

Read more https://www.equallyours.org.uk/future-of-legal-gender-project-report-abolishing-legal-sex-status/