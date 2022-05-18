Category: Sex Hits: 2
Future of Legal Gender Project has published their final report The challenge and consequences of gender-related law reform (pdf). The Future of Legal Gender was a collaborative research project, funded by the Economic and Social Research Council, UK, that ran from May 2018 until April 2022. It explored, from a social justice perspective, the legal, …
Continue reading "Future of Legal Gender Project report: Abolishing legal sex status"
The post Future of Legal Gender Project report: Abolishing legal sex status appeared first on Equally Ours.
Read more https://www.equallyours.org.uk/future-of-legal-gender-project-report-abolishing-legal-sex-status/