Jake Daniels coming out as gay sets an example for football | Letter

Martyn Taylor applauds the 17-year-old Blackpool player’s courage, while Richard Warren and Phil Revels regret the footballing world’s poor record in tackling homophobia

As a man who has just come out in his 60s, I am so happy for Jake Daniels (Jake Daniels becomes first UK male footballer to come out as gay since 1990, 16 May). At 17, and in a profession known for its entrenched homophobia, he has bravely embraced the reality of who he is. No more hiding in the shadows. How I wish that I had had the courage to come out in my professional life, especially when a headteacher. How I wish I had come out to my family and friends years ago. I chose the shadows and have to live with that regret.

Martyn Taylor

Newark, Nottinghamshire

• Encouraging as it is to read of the support for Jake Daniels (Thanks for your leadership, Jake Daniels: a gay man and professional footballer, 16 May), isn’t it a disgrace that it’s taken a 17-year-old, 32 years after the appalling treatment of Justin Fashanu by the footballing community, to have the courage to speak out? The football authorities over all those years only managed a few token rainbow-laces-wearing gestures. Let’s hope this young man shames them into real action.

Richard Warren and Phil Revels

West Bridgford, Nottinghamshire

