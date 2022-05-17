Trans people ‘not an ideology’, MSPs weighing gender recognition reform told

Articles

Published on Tuesday, 17 May 2022

Director of Stonewall Scotland speaks to parliamentarians as they take evidence on draft bill

MSPs have been urged to keep foremost in their minds that trans people are “human beings wanting to go about their daily lives”, as a Holyrood committee begins taking evidence on a draft bill that aims to streamline the process by which an individual can change their legal sex.

Colin Macfarlane, the director of Stonewall Scotland, told members of the Scottish parliament’s equalities, human rights and civil justice committee: “There has been a whipping up of a moral panic and an othering of trans people in the public discourse. Trans people are not an ideology – trans people are our friends, our family and our colleagues.”

