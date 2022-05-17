Articles

Category: Sex Published on Tuesday, 17 May 2022 17:30 Hits: 0

With the success of recent queer shows like Heartstopper and It’s a Sin, this HBO series starring Jonathan Groff and Murray Bartlett deserves revisiting

Looking is about three gay men living in San Francisco. In 2022, you’d be hard-pressed to find a less novel synopsis – but when it began in 2014, this HBO series was truly groundbreaking, heralded as the only show by and about gay men for probably a long time.

These days, there are many popular, overtly queer shows: It’s a Sin, Sex Education, Feel Good, Schitt’s Creek, Our Flag Means Death and Heartstopper, the latter recently becoming an overnight hit among audiences and critics alike. There couldn’t be a sharper contrast between the reception of LGBTQ shows in 2022, and Looking’s lukewarm reception in 2014: it caught and held a “cult” audience, before it was unceremoniously axed after two seasons. (A feature-length special was later released to tie up all the loose ends.) But Looking has more to offer than then met the eye.

Sign up for the fun stuff with our rundown of must-reads, pop culture and tips for the weekend, every Saturday morning

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/tv-and-radio/2022/may/18/looking-the-queer-dramedy-that-was-a-decade-ahead-of-its-time