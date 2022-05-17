‘It’s good for all of us’: Blackpool hails Jake Daniels for coming out

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Tuesday, 17 May 2022 18:45 Hits: 0

While older fans praise teenager’s courage, younger people wonder why football is so behind the times

As the UK’s first male professional footballer to come out as gay in more than 30 years, the Blackpool forward Jake Daniels was bound to make an impact with his announcement on Monday night. But walking along the town’s promenade on Tuesday, opinion among locals was divided.

While older fans praised the courage and strength exhibited by the 17-year-old, barely out of school and newly in the public eye, many younger fans asked “so what?” and called on football as a sport to move more swiftly with the times.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/may/17/good-for-all-of-us-blackpool-hails-jake-daniels-coming-out