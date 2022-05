Articles

Category: Sex Published on Tuesday, 17 May 2022 19:00 Hits: 0

CameraSport via Getty Images

Blackpool player Jake Daniels became the first professional player in the UK men’s game for more than 30 years to come out publicly as gay while still playing.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2022/05/teenage-pro-soccer-player-jake-daniels-comes-hes-changed-game-forever/