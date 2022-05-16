The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Blackpool forward Jake Daniels: coming out as gay is 'massive relief' – video

Category: Sex Hits: 5

The Blackpool forward Jake Daniels has announced that he is gay,  become the first male player in the UK to come out as gay since Justin Fashanu in 1990. The 17 year-old described his decision to speak out about his sexuality as 'a massive relief' in an interview with Sky Sports.

'I think now is the right time to do it,' Daniels said. 'I feel like I'm ready to tell people about my story, I want people to know the real me and lying all the time isn't what I've wanted to do.' Amal Fashanu, Justin's niece, said Daniels' announcement would be 'a huge comfort to the many footballers at all levels of the game, still secretly living as gay and who still feel unable to come out.'

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/football/video/2022/may/16/blackpool-forward-jake-daniels-comes-out-as-gay-video

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version