Blackpool forward Jake Daniels: coming out as gay is 'massive relief' – video

Published on Monday, 16 May 2022

The Blackpool forward Jake Daniels has announced that he is gay, become the first male player in the UK to come out as gay since Justin Fashanu in 1990. The 17 year-old described his decision to speak out about his sexuality as 'a massive relief' in an interview with Sky Sports.

'I think now is the right time to do it,' Daniels said. 'I feel like I'm ready to tell people about my story, I want people to know the real me and lying all the time isn't what I've wanted to do.' Amal Fashanu, Justin's niece, said Daniels' announcement would be 'a huge comfort to the many footballers at all levels of the game, still secretly living as gay and who still feel unable to come out.'

