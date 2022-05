Articles

FA says Blackpool forward is ‘an inspiration to us all’

Gary Neville praises 17-year-old’s ‘incredible courage’

The world of football has united to offer praise and support to Jake Daniels, after the 17-year-old Blackpool forward came out as gay.

The Football Association said Daniels, the first male professional footballer in the UK to come out since Justin Fashanu in 1990, was “an inspiration to us all”.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/may/16/jake-daniels-support-reaction-fa-efl-kick-it-out