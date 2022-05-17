The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Florida’s ‘don’t say gay’ bill – podcast

Florida’s legislature has introduced a bill that would allow parents to sue school districts if they consider lessons to not be ‘age-appropriate’

Clinton McCracken suffered relentless homophobia at school, with the exception of one class: art. His art teacher, Mrs Smith, was the only teacher who created an environment where he felt safe. Now an art teacher himself, he tries to make LGBTQ students feel protected in his classes.

But when teachers like Clinton enter their classrooms in July, this will be more difficult. The parental rights in education bill, dubbed the “Don’t say gay” bill, will restrict discussions on sexual orientation and gender identity.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/news/audio/2022/may/17/floridas-dont-say-gay-bill-podcast

