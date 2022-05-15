No thanks, Ma’am. For LGBT campaigners like me, your jubilee is nothing to celebrate | Peter Tatchell

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Sunday, 15 May 2022 16:00 Hits: 9

I was asked to join the Queen’s pageant as a ‘national treasure’, but I won’t take part in this public relations exercise

As a lifelong republican and a thorn in the side of the establishment, I was gobsmacked to receive a letter from the organisers of the Queen’s platinum jubilee pageant inviting me to join the finale on 5 June outside Buckingham Palace, as one of a select group of “National Treasures … celebrated, respected and admired people”.

What, me? Surely some mistake. As a supporter of the campaign group Republic, I’ve urged the abolition of the monarchy and its replacement by a democratically elected head of state. For decades, I’ve championed a fair deal for everyone, against the elitism and privilege epitomised by royalty.

Peter Tatchell is a human rights campaigner and director of the Peter Tatchell Foundation

Do you have an opinion on the issues raised in this article? If you would like to submit a letter of up to 300 words to be considered for publication, email it to us at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.





Read more https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/may/15/lgbt-campaigners-jubilee-queen-pageant-national-treasure