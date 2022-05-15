The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

LGBT campaigner Peter Tatchell refuses ‘national treasure’ jubilee offer

Exclusive: veteran human rights advocate, a lifelong republican, says Queen has snubbed LGBT+ people for 70 years

Peter Tatchell has refused an invitation to be declared a “national treasure” at the Queen’s platinum jubilee because of the monarch’s “neglectful stance towards the LGBT+ community”.

Tatchell, who has been campaigning for gay rights and equality since 1967, had been invited to attend the pageant outside Buckingham Palace as one of more than 100 “national treasures”.

