LGBT campaigner Peter Tatchell refuses ‘national treasure’ jubilee offer

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Sunday, 15 May 2022 16:17 Hits: 9

Exclusive: veteran human rights advocate, a lifelong republican, says Queen has snubbed LGBT+ people for 70 years

Peter Tatchell has refused an invitation to be declared a “national treasure” at the Queen’s platinum jubilee because of the monarch’s “neglectful stance towards the LGBT+ community”.

Tatchell, who has been campaigning for gay rights and equality since 1967, had been invited to attend the pageant outside Buckingham Palace as one of more than 100 “national treasures”.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2022/may/15/lgbt-campaigner-peter-tatchell-refuses-jubilee-invitation-to-be-declared-national-treasure