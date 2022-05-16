Spain to Allow Women To Take Three Days of Paid “Menstrual Leave” From Work Every Month

Articles

Although menstrual leave is already a thing in Eastern countries such as Japan, South Korea, and Indonesia, Spain is set to become the first Western country to grant women up to three days of paid leave a month during their menstrual period.

Based on reports by Cadena SEr radio station, the Spanish government will approve the new measures at the next Cabinet meeting tomorrow (Tuesday, May 17).

Ángela Rodríguez, the country’s Secretary of State for equality announced the new initiative back in March, and it will guarantee menstrual health and recovery of reproductive health for all women across Spain.

Rodríguez said that the new law would also grant leave for women getting an abortion. She said that the rights related to menstrual health have never been discussed, and the data is chilling.

“One in four women cannot choose the feminine hygiene products she wants to buy for financial reasons. That is why we propose that they can be dispensed free of charge in educational and social centres.

It is important to clarify what a painful period is, we are not talking about a slight discomfort, but about serious symptoms such as diarrhoea, severe headaches, fever.” – she noted, though.

So, the new law will allow women who have painful periods to stay home for up to 3 days a month.

Additionally, the government announced that menstrual products such as sanitary pads and tampons will be tax-free in supermarkets, while women in ‘marginalized social circumstances’ will be provided free hygienic products.

The Catalan city of Girona was the first in the country to implement flexible working arrangements for those suffering from their period by providing them up to eight hours of leave a month.

