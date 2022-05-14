The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Transgender medication law in Alabama blocked by judge

A federal judge has blocked part of a law that makes it a felony to give gender-affirming puberty blockers and hormones to minors

An Alabama law that makes it a felony to prescribe puberty blockers and hormones to transgender minors has been blocked by a federal judge while affirming other aspects of the state’s “Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act”.

US district judge Liles Burke issued a preliminary injunction to stop the state from enforcing the medication ban, which took effect on 8 May, while a lawsuit against the bill goes forward.

