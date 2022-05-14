Transgender medication law in Alabama blocked by judge

Category: Sex Hits: 1
A federal judge has blocked part of a law that makes it a felony to give gender-affirming puberty blockers and hormones to minors
An Alabama law that makes it a felony to prescribe puberty blockers and hormones to transgender minors has been blocked by a federal judge while affirming other aspects of the state’s “Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act”.
US district judge Liles Burke issued a preliminary injunction to stop the state from enforcing the medication ban, which took effect on 8 May, while a lawsuit against the bill goes forward.Continue reading...
Read more https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/may/14/transgender-medication-law-alabama-blocked-judge