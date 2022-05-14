Articles

Category: Sex Published on Saturday, 14 May 2022 20:00 Hits: 1

Four of five councillors vote to fly pride flag on International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, Intersexism and Transphobia

A special meeting of West Wimmera Shire council has overturned a decision against flying the rainbow flag.

The council ruling clears the way for the internationally recognised pride flag to fly above the rural Victorian council region for the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, Intersexism and Transphobia (IDAHOBIT) on 17 May.

https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2022/may/15/politics-should-steer-clear-rainbow-flag-set-to-fly-over-wimmera