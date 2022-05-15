‘A history maker’: Karine Jean-Pierre set for White House press secretary role

Articles

Published on Sunday, 15 May 2022

She will be the first Black openly gay woman to step into the role, a symbol of change after the Donald Trump era

This week the blue door will slide back, a Black woman will walk to the lectern and a piece of White House history will be made.

Karine Jean-Pierre, facing rows of reporters and cameras, will be making her briefing room debut as the first Black woman and first openly gay person in the role of press secretary. Not that there will be much time to stand on ceremony.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/may/15/karine-jean-pierre-white-house-press-secretary