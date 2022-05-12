UK falls down Europe’s LGBTQ+ rights ranking for third year running

Articles

UK ranked 14th due to lack of reform on conversion practices and gender recognition

The UK has dropped down the annual ranking of LGBTQ+ rights across Europe for the third year running, with organisers citing the government’s failure to fully deliver long-awaited reforms on conversion practices and gender recognition.

The International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association Europe (ILGA-Europe), which produces a yearly “rainbow map” of 49 countries across Europe, revealed on Thursday that the UK – which led the table in 2015 – had the most significant drop in ranking, falling from 10th to 14th place.

