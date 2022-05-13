The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

People Share Examples Of Positive Masculinity After Experiencing Too Many ‘Toxic’ Ones

Category: Sex Hits: 1

I think we can all agree that there’s a lot wrong with this world and for most of it (if not all) we as humans are to blame. Sometimes we are the root of all evil.

We’ve all heard numerous stories about toxic masculinity, and what it does to both men and women. However, we’re not here to talk about the toxic, at least not today. It’s time to introduce some positivity into our lives, and step away from the negative side of things, at least just for a little bit.

Case in point, one Redditor recently decided to ask the folks of Reddit to share examples of positive masculinity. Yes, that uplifting, constructive, well-mannered masculinity – whether general or specific.

The post gained so much popularity that over 4,500 people commented on it, and the thread was overflowing with positivity. Check out some of the best examples of positive masculinity for yourself below.

People Share Examples Of Positive Masculinity After Experiencing Too Many ‘Toxic’ Ones

1.

People Share Examples Of Positive Masculinity After Experiencing Too Many ‘Toxic’ Ones

2.

People Share Examples Of Positive Masculinity After Experiencing Too Many ‘Toxic’ Ones

3.

People Share Examples Of Positive Masculinity After Experiencing Too Many ‘Toxic’ Ones

4.

People Share Examples Of Positive Masculinity After Experiencing Too Many ‘Toxic’ Ones

5.

People Share Examples Of Positive Masculinity After Experiencing Too Many ‘Toxic’ Ones

6.

People Share Examples Of Positive Masculinity After Experiencing Too Many ‘Toxic’ Ones

7.

People Share Examples Of Positive Masculinity After Experiencing Too Many ‘Toxic’ Ones

8.

People Share Examples Of Positive Masculinity After Experiencing Too Many ‘Toxic’ Ones

9.

People Share Examples Of Positive Masculinity After Experiencing Too Many ‘Toxic’ Ones 10.

People Share Examples Of Positive Masculinity After Experiencing Too Many ‘Toxic’ Ones

People Share Examples Of Positive Masculinity After Experiencing Too Many ‘Toxic’ Ones Source: Bored Panda

The post People Share Examples Of Positive Masculinity After Experiencing Too Many ‘Toxic’ Ones appeared first on Femalista.

Read more https://www.femalista.com/people-share-examples-of-positive-masculinity-after-experiencing-too-many-toxic-ones/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version