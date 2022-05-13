Articles

Category: Sex Published on Friday, 13 May 2022 13:42 Hits: 1

I think we can all agree that there’s a lot wrong with this world and for most of it (if not all) we as humans are to blame. Sometimes we are the root of all evil.

We’ve all heard numerous stories about toxic masculinity, and what it does to both men and women. However, we’re not here to talk about the toxic, at least not today. It’s time to introduce some positivity into our lives, and step away from the negative side of things, at least just for a little bit.

Case in point, one Redditor recently decided to ask the folks of Reddit to share examples of positive masculinity. Yes, that uplifting, constructive, well-mannered masculinity – whether general or specific.

The post gained so much popularity that over 4,500 people commented on it, and the thread was overflowing with positivity. Check out some of the best examples of positive masculinity for yourself below.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Source: Bored Panda

The post People Share Examples Of Positive Masculinity After Experiencing Too Many ‘Toxic’ Ones appeared first on Femalista.

Read more https://www.femalista.com/people-share-examples-of-positive-masculinity-after-experiencing-too-many-toxic-ones/