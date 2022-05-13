‘Percy Jackson’ Author Calls Out Fans For Racism After Protesting For Casting Black Actor

Articles

Disney+ recently announced the making of a new series adaptaion of Rick Riordan’s Greek mythology-based Percy Jackson book.

However, many fans were angry with the cast of Black actress Leah Sava Jeffries for the role of Annabeth, the daughter of the goddess Athena, described as a blond-haired girl in the books.

Riordan has since spoken out about the controversy in no uncertain terms in a blog opst, saying that it was his decision to cast Jeffries for the role, and told the fans that were protesting the casting: “Friends, that is racism.”

“Anyone can be a hero.

If you don’t get that, if you’re still upset about the casting of this marvelous trio, then it doesn’t matter how many times you have read the books. You didn’t learn anything from them.” #LeahIsOurAnnabethhttps://t.co/DGeOzrjZuw — Rick Riordan (@rickriordan) May 10, 2022

On the contrary to the film adaptaions of Jackson’s books, Riordan has had far more creative control for the Disney+ series, and he handpicked Jeffries for the role Annabeth himself out of a huge pool of candidates.

He didn’t hesitate to share this one detail in his post:

“If you have a problem with this casting, however, take it up with me. You have no one else to blame. Whatever else you take from this post, we should be able to agree that harassing a child online is inexcusably wrong.

As strong as Leah is, as much as we have discussed the potential for this kind of reaction and the intense pressure this role will bring, the negative comments she has received online are out of line.

They need to stop. Now.

You are judging her appropriateness for this role solely and exclusively on how she looks. She is a Black girl playing someone who was described in the books as white.

Friends, that is racism.”

This is how Twitter reacted to Riordan’s response to the uproar:

I am so proud to be part of this project and to get to work with @rickriordan and @camphalfblood. Especially today. #LeahisOurAnnabethhttps://t.co/bQcPh91vCBpic.twitter.com/TbDCeQheiz — Daphne Olive (@daphneolive) May 10, 2022

In a world of J.K. Rowlings, be a Rick Riordan. https://t.co/wNdRGnRnji — One Smart Ass (@SmartassXian) May 10, 2022

Rick Riordan really said if u have a problem with the casting take it up with ME, we‘ll meet on top of the empire state building at the summer solstice and now SIT DOWN #LeahisOurAnnabethpic.twitter.com/oOSZB9vuaZ — Arthur | jack wolfe protector nr1 (@reallifewylan) May 10, 2022

rick riordan who created annabeth chase looked you right in the eyes and said leah was EXACTLY who he envisioned annabeth to be and you have the courage to say a word? write percy jackson yourself coward — lexi | leah sava jeffries & jack wolfe’s attorney (@merchlingwylan) May 5, 2022

