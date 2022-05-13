The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

‘Percy Jackson’ Author Calls Out Fans For Racism After Protesting For Casting Black Actor

Disney+ recently announced the making of a new series adaptaion of Rick Riordan’s Greek mythology-based Percy Jackson book.

However, many fans were angry with the cast of Black actress Leah Sava Jeffries for the role of Annabeth, the daughter of the goddess Athena, described as a blond-haired girl in the books.

Riordan has since spoken out about the controversy in no uncertain terms in a blog opst, saying that it was his decision to cast Jeffries for the role, and told the fans that were protesting the casting: “Friends, that is racism.”

On the contrary to the film adaptaions of Jackson’s books, Riordan has had far more creative control for the Disney+ series, and he handpicked Jeffries for the role Annabeth himself out of a huge pool of candidates.
He didn’t hesitate to share this one detail in his post:

“If you have a problem with this casting, however, take it up with me. You have no one else to blame. Whatever else you take from this post, we should be able to agree that harassing a child online is inexcusably wrong.
As strong as Leah is, as much as we have discussed the potential for this kind of reaction and the intense pressure this role will bring, the negative comments she has received online are out of line.
They need to stop. Now.
You are judging her appropriateness for this role solely and exclusively on how she looks. She is a Black girl playing someone who was described in the books as white.
Friends, that is racism.”

This is how Twitter reacted to Riordan’s response to the uproar:

