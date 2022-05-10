The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Bill banning conversion practices will only fully cover under-18s, No 10 says

Plan means consenting adults in England and Wales still able to participate in process to alter sexuality

The government’s proposed ban on conversion practices intended to change people’s sexuality will in fact only fully cover under-18s, Downing Street has confirmed, saying it had to “strike the right balance” on outlawing the much-condemned practice.

In a move that appeared at odds with earlier talk of a ban, although officials noted the idea had appeared in consultation documents, No 10 said adults in England and Wales who consented to sexuality conversion for religious or personal reasons would be allowed to do so. This is expected to be permitted only if “this does not cause serious harm”, officials said, with full details to be set out in the promised conversion therapy bill.

