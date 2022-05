Articles

Category: Sex Published on Tuesday, 10 May 2022 18:00 Hits: 0

Shutterstock

Grace French was abused by former USA Gymnastics national team doctor Larry Nassar and she's not willing to let her experience be co-opted by the religious right and Trump supporters.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2022/05/gymnast-abused-team-doctor-comes-swinging-rightwing-claims-lgbtq-grooming/