Morrison stands by Katherine Deves and wrongly claims ‘young adolescents’ can have gender confirmation surgery

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Tuesday, 10 May 2022 00:35 Hits: 2

Warringah candidate backtracks on apology for comments about transgender children and insists that ‘mutilation’ is correct terminology for the surgery

Scott Morrison has claimed that “gender reversal surgery for young adolescents” is a “significant issue” – before conceding that gender confirmation is not available to children in Australia.

The prime minister made the remarks on Tuesday while responding to the Liberal candidate Katherine Deves walking back her apology for offensive comments about transgender children. She insisted that “mutilation” was the correct terminology for gender reassignment surgery.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2022/may/10/katherine-deves-backtracks-on-apology-for-comments-about-transgender-children