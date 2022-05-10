The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Election 2022 live updates: Stuart Robert says ‘too late’ to debate Tanya Plibersek on education; prepoll voting rush; 49 Covid deaths

Reports of rush on early voting; PM reiterates support for Katherine Deves; Greens launch environmental policies;nation reports at least 49 Covid deaths. Follow today’s news live

Speaking to ABC News Breakfast this morning, Catherine King was also asked about Labor’s timetable (if it won the election) for the religious discrimination bill:

We need to consult again with both religious organisations, with LGBTIQ+ groups, we don’t want – we want to make sure we’re able to protect religious freedoms and people’s religious expression, but we don’t want to introduce new discrimination.

That’s what the government’s bill did. It had their own members, particularly in some of the inner-city seats saying they couldn’t support it. I didn’t get into parliament to put more discrimination on people. I want to remove discrimination from people, including people who have religious faith, but I don’t want to make it worse for other people.

