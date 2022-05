Articles

Category: Sex Published on Monday, 09 May 2022 20:00 Hits: 1

YouTube screenshot

"I can't stop crying," the actress wrote. "To specifically be a Trans actress in the company of these incredible women that I respect and have enjoyed for many years... This nomination is SO much bigger than me."

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2022/05/l-morgan-lee-makes-history-first-trans-woman-nominated-tony-award/